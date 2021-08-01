August 1, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THAT'S A SWEEP - The Portland Sea Dogs swept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last night in a doubleheader, 6-4 and 1-0. Outstanding pitching led the way, but in the first game a four-run sixth inning for the Sea Dogs secured the victory in game one. In game two, the Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats were scoreless through the first four innings. Then in the bottom of the fifth inning, Nick Sogard hit a triple to the rightfield corner and scored on an error by New Hampshire to take the game two victory.

THE STARTERS LED THE WAY - RHP Victor Santos made his first start for the Sea Dogs in the first game of the doubleheader. He was outstanding throwing 23 first strikes to the 30 batters he faced. He pitched a complete game, 7.0 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out five. Santos did not issue a walk. Andrew Politi started game two. He fired 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits with two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts. Jose Disla pitched the final inning in his Sea Dogs debut and did not allow a hit or a run.

WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A - Nick Sogard and Kole Cottam each recorded a 'first' at the Double-A level last night. Sogard hit his first triple at this level, which paid off when he scored the only run of the game on an error in game two of the doubleheader. Cottam doubled in the second game, his first hit at the Double-A level.

HISTORIC MONTH OF JULY - As we close the book on July, it was quite an historic month for the Sea Dogs. Portland spent the majority of the month riding a 15-game winning streak and last week against the Senators recorded three-straight walk-off victories. Pedro Castellanos had a 14-game hitting streak during July and finishes the month batting .347 with five doubles, one triple, four home runs and 15 RBI. Rio Gomez did not allow a run or walk in the month, tossing 9.0 innings allowing seven hits with 10 strikeouts.

WHAT'S ON THE HORIZON - After the Sea Dogs wrap up the 12-game homestand this afternoon, they will hit the road for a two-week roadtrip. First they will travel to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in New York then head to Somerset to take on the Patriots in New Jersey. This will be the second trip to Rumble Town and the first visit to Somerset in franchise history.

WHERE DO WE STAND - Following the doubleheader sweep last night, the Portland Sea Dogs are in sole possession of first place in the Double-A Northeast League. The Akron RubberDucks are 0.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. Four teams are within 2.5 games of the top spot in the league.

ON THE MOUND - LHP Enmanuel De Jesus will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs in the series finale. He last pitched for the Worcester Red Sox on 7/25 at Lehigh Valley after he was promoted for one start with the AAA affiliate. De Jesus tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three. The two runs were solo homers.

