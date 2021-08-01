Rain Halts Reading's Comeback Attempt against Somerset

August 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Somerset Patriots 4-3 in a rain shortened Sunday night. The Fightins had the tying run at the plate when the umpires called off the game. The delay was 2:47 before the action returned to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jhailyn Ortiz had his first Double-A hit tonight, a home run deep to left field. He also recorded two base hits throughout the contest for a three-hit night.

Bryson Stott had two hits including his 13th double of the season. Josh Stephen also had a two-hit game with back to back singles and had an RBI to his name.

Somerset took advantage of all of the free passes issued by the Fightins pitching staff. In the fourth inning they worked six walks for three runs.

The Patriots added a run off the bat of Isiah Gilliam in the fifth.

Reading was not done yet as they battled back in the bottom ninth. Arquimedes Gamboa rocketed a solo shot to put the Fightins within one run of the Patriots.

Francisco Morales (L, 2-9) worked 3.1 innings allowing two hits and three runs. Morales let up five walks and four strikeouts. Nick Lackney came out of the 'pen first for 1.2 innings of work. He allowed one hit and one earned run. Zach Warren, Jonathan Hennigan, and Brian Marconi each pitched one clean frame to keep the R-Phils in the ballgame.

Reading hits the road to face the Richmond Flying Squirrels from August 3-8th.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.