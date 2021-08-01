Late Curve Rally Falls Short in Sunday Night Defeat

August 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - After trailing for the entire game, Josh Bissonette tied things up for Altoona in the eighth inning with an RBI single, but two ninth inning runs from Harrisburg proved to be too much for the Curve to overcome in an 8-7 loss on Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve, trailing 6-3 entering the eighth inning, scored three runs to even the score. After a lead-off walk from Jack Suwinski, Pearson McMahan worked back-to-back strikeouts before allowing a single to Cal Mitchell. Carter Bins then knocked a two-out, two-run double into center field for his first extra base hit in Altoona. Bissonette followed with an RBI single before pitch hitter Jonah Davis struck out off Bryan Dobzanski, leaving a runner on base.

In the top of the ninth, Harrisburg got runners on second and third with one out after two singles and a throwing error from Bissonette. Osvaldo Duarte then scored a runner on a sacrifice fly before a wild pitch from Cristofer Melendez allowed Jackson Cluff to score from third. Melendez allowed the two runs on two hits in one inning of work, taking the loss.

Altoona rallied again in the ninth, getting runners on first and third with one out for Mason Martin. After a wild pitch from Carson Teel that scored Ji-Hwan Bae, Martin struck out and Mitchell flew out to center to leave the tying and winning runs on-base and end the game.

Cole Freeman led the way for Harrisburg, going 4-5 with two doubles and four RBI. Harrisburg scored a run in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. They added two in the sixth off the bat of Freeman and one in the eighth.

Brendt Citta hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning, a solo shot off reliever Andrew Lee. Citta went 3-4 with an RBI double in the sixth, finishing a triple shy of the cycle with two RBI. Mitchell also had two hits and an RBI on the night for Altoona.

Curve starter Trey McGough allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings of work. Steven Jennings allowed two runs in an inning of relief and Shea Murray allowed one run in two innings.

Harrisburg starter Mario Sanchez tossed two scoreless innings, with Reid Schaller allowing two runs out of the bullpen in an inning of work.

In the loss, Altoona split its series with Harrisburg 3-3 and wraps up the season series even at 9-9. Harrisburg won the final three games of the series after Altoona won the first three.

The Curve travel to Akron on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the RubberDucks at 6:35 p.m. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-4, 5.40) will start for Altoona, with Akron's starter yet to be announced.

For tickets or more information about Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.