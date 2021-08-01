Coco Montes Smashes Grand Slam Home Run in Yard Goats One-Run Loss

Hartford, CT - Yard Goats infielder Coco Montes cranked a grand slam home run in the first inning, but Hartford fell to Binghamton 6-5 on Sunday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Montes put the Yard Goats ahead with his seventh home run, a rocket into the left field seats, off Rumble Ponies starting pitcher Oscar De La Cruz. Four Binghamton relievers combined to fire eight shutout innings for the series win. Hartford's second grand slam homer this season came in the final game of the homestand for the Yard Goats who will be on the road until August 17th.

The Rumble Ponies scored a pair of runs in the first inning off Yard Goats starter Nate Harris. Carlos Cortes led off the game with a home run into the right field porch seats, giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead. The Mets affiliate added a second run on Jake Mangum's RBI single.

The Yard Goats answered in the bottom of the first inning with a five-run frame. Hartford loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batsman, and Coco Montes followed with a laser grand slam home run which sailed over the left field bullpen, giving the Yard Goats a 4-2 lead. The ball left the bat at 104 mph and traveled 415 feet. Hartford made it 5-2 on Max George's RBI single, scoring Matt McLaughlin. That hit ended the night for Binghamton starter Oscar De La Cruz.

The Rumble Ponies chipped away with a run in the second inning on Brett Bady's RBI double and another run in the fourth inning on Mark Vientos' run-scoring single to make it 5-4. Binghamton's big hit came in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded Carlos Cortes ripped a 2 RBI single to left field, scoring Jake Mangum and Nick Meyer and giving Binghamton a 6-5 lead.

Binghamton's bullpen of Mitch Ragan, Colin Holderman, Justin Dillon and Jared Robinson fired eight scoreless innings and did not allow a hit after the fourth inning to secure the series win.

The Yard Goats will begin a two-city 12-game road trip on Tuesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire against the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsra-dio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, August 17th to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

