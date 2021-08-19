Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels

ERIE SEAWOLVES (50-42, 6.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) AT RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (45-47, 11.5 GB SW Div, 5th)

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-0, 2.12 ERA) VS. RHP AKEEL MORRIS (3-0, 6.04 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 / 6:35 PM / THE DIAMOND

GAME #93 / ROAD GAME #45 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP REESE OLSON (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP MATT FRISBEE (5-1, 2.35 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 AT RICHMOND, 6:05 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-2, 4.38 ERA) VS. RHP TRENTON TOPLIKAR (2-6, 5.23 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22 AT RICHMOND, 5:05 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.52 ERA) VS. RHP AARON BLAIR (0-2, 3.50 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves could not overcome a crooked number in the fifth inning as they fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by an 8-2 final on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Richmond took the lead in the third against Erie starter Elvin Rodriguez. Shane Matheny walked with one out and Simon Whiteman followed with a two-run home run, his third of the season. Erie tied the game in the top of the fourth against Squirrels starter Michael Plassmeyer when Dane Myers blasted a two-run home run to straight away center. The home run for Myers was his second. The Squirrels regained the lead in the home half of the fourth when Heath Quinn homered to left-center making it 3-2, but the game was pushed out of reach in the bottom of the fifth when Shane Matheny led off with a solo home run, opening up a five-run inning. Chavez Fernander and Ruben Garcia combined to allow one run over the final 3.2 innings of innings of the game. The Erie bullpen has yielded just one run over nine innings in the first two games of the series.

