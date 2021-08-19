Yard Goats Defeated in One-Run Game

Hartford, CT - For the second straight night the Yard Goats were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by the score of 3-2 at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The Yard Goats trailed 3-0 before Sean Bouchard's two-run single in the third inning made it 3-2. Coco Montes doubled in the ninth inning but was left stranded as the Fisher Cats won their third consecutive game. Yard Goats starting pitcher Ian Clarkin turned in a quality start in six innings, allowing just three runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts. Fisher Cats starter Maximo Castillo hurled seven innings and yielded just two runs on four hits, while becoming the league's second 10-game winner.

The Fisher Cats scored the first run of the game in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead off Yard Goats starter Ian Clarkin in his home debut. Tanner Kirwer led off the game with a walk, stole second and third base and scored on Jordan Groshans' two-out double. New Hampshire added to its lead as Samad Taylor cranked a two-run home run into the left field bullpen in the second inning, giving the Fisher Cats a 3-0 lead.

The Yard Goats scored two runs in the third inning with a two-out rally. Jose Gomez worked a two-out walk and stole second base. Matt Hearn followed with an infield single, putting runners at the corners. Hearn then stole second base. Next, Sean Bouchard cracked a 2 RBI single to left field scoring Gomez and Hearn to make it a 3-2 game. Bouchard was out trying to advance to second on the throw home.

The game stayed 3-2 the rest of the way. The Fisher Cats had opportunities to add on with three extra base hits stranded in the middle innings. The Yard Goats also had some chances to score, including a leadoff double and first and second situation in the fifth.

In the ninth Sean Bouchard led off the inning with a walk. However, he was picked off of first base by the catcher Chris Bec. Later in the inning, Coco Montes belted a two-out double but was left on base as Brandon Eisert struck out Michael Toglia to end the game.

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

WP- Maximo Castillo (10-3)

LP- Ian Clarkin (0-2)

S- Brandon Eisert (1)

T-2:37

A- 5,511

