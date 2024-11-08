Game Day: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines

November 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines face their first three-game series at the Sullivan Arena starting tonight against the Minnesota Wilderness.

The Wilderness currently sit in seventh of eight in the Midwest Division and are coming off three straight wins; sweeping the Kenai River Brown Bears in Soldotna last weekend and taking game two against the Chippewa Steel the weekend prior.

The Wolverines sit on the other side of the standings in second place, trailing the Wisconsin Windigo by just three points.

Anchorage has seen five straight wins and remains undefeated on home ice.

Anchorage Hockey Heritage Night

The Anchorage Wolverines will honor the legendary Alaska Aces who called the Sullivan Arena home from 1995 until 2017 with the re-hanging of Keith Street, Dean Larson and Wes Goldie's banners.

Wear an Alaska Aces jersey to tonight's game and get FREE ENTRY - The Glacier Blue Crew, it's time to come out of hibernation!

