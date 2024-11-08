Wilderness Carry Momentum into 3-Game Series in Anchorage

November 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness put their first 3-game winning streak of the 2024-25 season to the test this weekend with a 3-game series in Anchorage.

The Wolverines are also riding high, having won their last five contests.

Anchorage extended its streak last weekend with a 2-game home sweep of the Chippewa Steel. The Wolverines were victorious Friday, Nov. 1, 5-4, in a shootout and then won in regulation Saturday, 4-1.

The Wilderness finished a 4-point weekend by beating Kenai River twice, 6-3 and 5-2. Minnesota now has at least one point in four straight road games (3-0-1).

Ferry Netusil shined in the Kenai River sweep with four points-three goals in the Friday contest, followed by one assist Saturday. His effort earned him last week's Bauer Midwest Division Star of the Week award.

All games this weekend will be played at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage. Friday and Saturday night's contests begin at 7:30 p.m. AKST, while Sunday's game begins at 4:00 p.m. AKST.

Media: All games can be seen on nahltv.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wisconsin 16 26 2 games @ Janesville

2 Anchorage 15 23 3 games vs. Wilderness (Fri., Sat., Sun.)

3 Springfield 13 18 2 games @ Fairbanks

3 Fairbanks 13 18 2 games vs. Springfield

5 Kenai River 18 17 3 games vs. Chippewa (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

5 Chippewa 17 17 3 games @ Kenai River (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

7 Wilderness 16 16 3 games @ Anchorage (Fri., Sat., Sun.)

8 Janesville 16 9 2 games vs. Wisconsin

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Anchorage 66 42 14 for 65 (21.5%) 7 for 56 (87.5%)

Wilderness 55 55 17 for 79 (21.5%) 8 for 53 (85%)

