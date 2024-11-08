Hat Tricks Fall in Weekend Opener Against New Hampshire.

November 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Hooksett, NH | Patrick Frenette

Danbury takes a tumble as they take a 9-2 defeat to start off the weekend series. Niko Tournas and Pierre Larocque were the lone goal scorers for the Hat Tricks. The contest would also feature 100+ penalty minutes between both squads.

Since it was the first matchup for these two teams this season, the opening frame served as an opportunity for them to figure each other out. The Hat Tricks were then met with four straight goals from the Mountain Kings, with the fourth goal being scored on the first New Hampshire power-play of the game. All four goals were scored within a 2:58 span. The Hat Tricks came out with a goal of their own to start the second frame. Forward, Niko Tournas would make it a 4-1 game in favor of New Hampshire 1:34 seconds in. The Mountain Kings would come out with a three-goal burst in a 2:41 span this time around. Scoring in the frame would end with Hat Tricks defenseman Pierre Larocque grabbing his first goal of the 2024-25 season while shorthanded. In the final frame, the Mountain Kings would net their final two goals of the contest. However, Hat Tricks forward David Utkin and Mountain Kings Forward Kim Hilmersson would drop the gloves 13:05 into the period. It would be a quick yet exciting tilt, as Hilmersson would get the high ground on Utkin to end the fight. The game would end with over 100 penalty minutes getting handed out between both teams.

The Hat Tricks look to rebound tomorrow in the closing game of the weekend series against New Hampshire. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for gameday updates, interviews, and more.

