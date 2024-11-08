Mannebratt's Late Power Play Goal Leads Maryland Over Rochester

November 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Rochester Jr. Americans came into Piney Orchard Ice Arena to take on the Maryland Black Bears on a four-game win streak outscoring its opponents 20-8 in that span. It was a hard-fought, physical affair that pushed each team to the brink. In the end, it was the Maryland Black Bears scoring a late goal on the power play goal from defenseman Victor Mannebratt that lifted Maryland to a 3-2 win over Rochester for its third consecutive win.

The Jr. Americans scored first on a rebound power play goal from forward Landon Brownlee for an early 1-0 lead in the first period. The Black Bears responded with an early goal in the second period when Mannebratt put the puck on goal and forward Kareem El-Bashir redirected it past Rochester goalie Danick Laroux to make it 1-1. The Jr. Americans responded with a goal later in the second from forward Calle Karlsson to make it 2-1, but with six seconds left in the second period, it was Mannebratt getting the puck for Maryland at the point on a pass from forward Josh Frenette and letting a slap shot go to the top left corner to tie the game 2-2.

Late in the third period, Rochester defenseman Demitri Diflorio was called for a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing Black Bears' forward Owen Boucher. As the power play went on, Jr. Americans' forward Adam Gionta had a shorthanded breakaway chance but was denied by Maryland goaltender Benji Motew who made a blocker save. Black Bears' forward and captain Tyler Stern rushed the puck the other way and passed it into the slot to forward Isac Nielsen. Nielsen's shot was stopped by Laroux, but the rebound went right to Mannebratt on the near side who buried the rebound with 2:53 to go in the game to put Maryland up 3-2, a lead they would not relinquish. Laroux and Motew each made 30 saves for their respective teams.

Maryland and Rochester will play again on Saturday, November 9th at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

