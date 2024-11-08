Pierson Sobush Hat Trick Lifts IceRays Over Grit 4-2

November 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

GREELEY, CO - It was a chaotic night at the Greeley Ice Haus that saw the Corpus Christi IceRays (11-3-1) prevail over the Colorado Grit by a final score of 4-2 on Friday night. IceRays Captain Pierson Sobush scored his second career Hat Trick against the Grit in the win after going seven straight games without a goal. Corpus Christi will look for the sweep tomorrow and a chance to be tied for first place heading into next week.

"Boys fought through adversity all week and tonight the same thing. We gotta be better disciplined and that starts with me, and we have a group thats very competitive and sometimes the emotions get the best of them, and if we want to win something and achieve something we have hold those in check," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier.

The IceRays were off a slow start in the 1st period after being idle last week and Colorado was on the attack in the first 10 minutes. IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky was sharp early making nine saves in the first 20 minutes. Corpus Christi began to turn the tide at the halfway point and returning the pressure on Colorado, Stepan Kuznetsov hit Sobush through center with a pass and Sobush did the rest by wiring a wrist shot into the top corner for the games first goal. It was Sobush's fourth goal of the season. The IceRays received a few power plays in the last six minutes but were unable to capitalize.

The 2nd period saw the IceRays in the penalty box four times including a game misconduct by Defenseman Nikita Konevych put Corpus Christi down a man the rest of the game. Colorado would convert on the first man advantage of the night thanks to Chris Graves who beat Volsky through the five hole to tie the game at one. The tie would not last long however, 28 seconds later IceRays Forward Cody Kempf's shot deflected off a Grit Defenseman and past Grit Goalie Jack Erickson to restore the one goal lead. Following the lead, Konevych was taken off and put Colorado on a five-minute power play plus 23 seconds of five on three time. The IceRays would kill off every bit of the game misconduct but found themselves in the box again late in the period that saw the Grit score again. Ben Rakowski beat Volsky for his second goal of the year and tie the game at two heading into the final 20.

"Greener (Matthew Green) did an unbelievable job blocking two shots and two kill that five minutes was huge... we got going as the game went along and if we can play at 5 on 5 we can continue to get chances and go at people," stated Cloutier.

In the final frame Corpus Christi was forced to kill three penalties in the opening 14 minutes and was able survive each one and keep the game tied with just over eight minutes. The top line for the IceRays would strike again and it was Sobush again who tapped a pass from Kuznetsov past Erickson to give Corpus Christi a one goal lead with just over five minutes to go in regulation. Colorado would pull Erickson for the extra attacker late but was unable to muster up a shot, Sobush shoveled a back hand 150 feet into the empty net to complete his Hat Trick and a 4-2 win for the IceRays.

