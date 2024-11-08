Smith Nets a Pair of Goals in Bugs' Loss to Warriors

November 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (9-6) couldn't withstand the big surges from the Oklahoma Warriors and went down 7-4 at Blazers Ice Centre Friday night.

After OKW scored an early shorthanded tally at 2:02, it was the Bugs responding at 12:29 on the PP as Cam Smith took a perfect feed off an odd man rush from Kyan Haldenby and slid home his second goal of the year to even the score, 1-1. The Warriors would regain the lead on the PP as Louie Kamienski would tap in his second goal of the game from the far side to make it 2-1 at 17:18.

It was a penalty-filled second period which saw the Bugs lose their former Captain Liam Fleet for the rest of the game due to a butt-ending penalty. Fleet was dealt a 5-min and a GM. Despite the mess of penalties, the Warriors only outscored the Bugs, 3-2 in the middle frame. SHV got goals from Kyan Haldenby and Cam Smith at 3:26 and 19:02 respectively to only be down 5-3 after two periods of play. OKW led in SOG, 21-20 after two.

SHV got closer as Lucas Deeb banked in his sixth goal of the year from the far corner to get his team within a goal at 5-4 at 4:37 of the third period. That would be the closest the Bugs would get as Oklahoma would get goals from Caiden Mech at 15:18 and an EN goal from Carter Sproule at 19:26 to complete a 7-4 contest.

The Bugs and Warriors will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Blazers Ice Centre.

