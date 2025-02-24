Game Day, Game 56, Firebirds at Otters - 7 p.m.

February 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 56 - Firebirds at Otters

Erie Insurance Arena

Erie, Pennsylvania

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-2 deficit as they went on to beat the Windsor Spitfires, 5-4, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist and Nathan Day made 36 saves on 40 shots as the Firebirds snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: Flint enters Monday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with 13 games remaining in the regular season. The Firebirds are two points up on the seventh-place Sarnia Sting, and four points ahead of the Soo Greyhounds and Owen Sound Attack, who are tied for eighth place. The Birds trail the fifth-place Erie Otters by eight points. Flint has three games remaining against Sarnia, two games against Erie, one with Owen Sound and one against the Soo.

CIRCLING BACK: Monday night's game between Flint and Erie was originally scheduled to be played on November 30 but the game was postponed and rescheduled due to inclement weather and unsafe travel conditions. The Firebirds will now make two separate visits to Erie in the span of six days; Flint will be back in Erie on Saturday night.

BUSY BIRDS: The Firebirds are two games into a stretch of six games in the span of nine days. Flint is 1-1-0-0 during said stretch, having split a pair of games at the Dort Financial Center over the weekend. The Firebirds will play three games at home, two in Erie and one in Guelph during the nine days.

ASPINALL'S BIG NIGHT: Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist on Saturday night, snapping a five-game point drought in the process. It was the third two-goal game of the season for Aspinall who has also now set a new career-high with 37 points on 15 goals and 22 assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: The game between the Firebirds and the Otters is the only game taking place in the OHL and in any of the CHL leagues on Monday night...Flint's win on Saturday night was the third time this season it had won a game it trailed entering the third period...Nathan Day has started each of Flint's last seven games. He is 3-4-0-0 with a 2.74 GAA and a .909 save percentage in those games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head back home to take on the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

