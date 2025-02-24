Day, Firebirds Bury Erie in a Shootout, 2-1

February 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds defenseman Blake Smith vs. the Erie Otters

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Erie Otters) Flint Firebirds defenseman Blake Smith vs. the Erie Otters(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Erie Otters)

ERIE, Pa. - Nathan Day made 33 saves on 34 shots and stopped all three shootout attempts he faced as the Flint Firebirds took out the Erie Otters in a shootout, 2-1, on Monday night at the Erie Insurance Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Otters opened the scoring late in the second period after Nathan Sauder put a shot on net that Day stopped. The puck caromed back to Lucas Ambrosio at the top of the left circle. As Day dove across the crease, Ambrosio snuck a shot under the crossbar and in to give Erie a 1-0 edge.

Flint answered in the opening minutes of the third period. With the puck loose to the left of the net, Josh Colosimo threw a check that popped the puck loose towards Jimmy Lombardi in the slot. Lombardi slung a shot high past Noah Erliden and in to tie the game at one.

The game remained tied through the remainder of regulation and progressed to overtime. Both teams had chances in OT but Day and Erliden stood tall through the entirety of OT, pushing the game to a shootout.

Nathan Aspinall went first for the Firebirds, put a move on and slid the puck under Erliden's pads to give Flint the lead in the shootout. Day stopped both Dylan Edwards and Malcom Spence, while Kaden Pitre and Connor Clattenburg could not crack Erliden. Martin Misiak represented the last chance for Erie and he too was shut down by Day, securing the win for the Firebirds, 2-1.

Flint improved to 24-27-2-3 with the shootout win while Erie moved to 27-23-4-2 in the shootout loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Firebirds improved to 3-3 in shootouts this season...Flint won a game that it trailed entering the third period for the second consecutive game and the fourth time this season...Aspinall is now 4-for-6 on shootout attempts this season.

UP NEXT:

Flint will now return home and take on the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday night. It's an 810 Wednesday and all Genesee County residents can get bronze level tickets for eight dollars or silver level tickets for 10 dollars. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.