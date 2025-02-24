Firebirds Weekly Roundup, February 17-23

February 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds took the ice for three games in the past week. The first was a rare matinee game in London. Then, they hosted back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday against the North Bay Battalion and Windsor Spitfires.

On Monday, a goaltender battle ensued as the game remained a scoreless tie through its halfway point. Then, Kaden Pitre scored the first marker of the contest, which would hold as Flint's lone strike of the game. Nathan Day stopped all 12 shots faced in the first period and all 15 faced in period two. From there, the Knights scored four unanswered, including a late empty-netter, to claim a 4-1 victory in front of more than 9,000 fans at the Canada Life Place. Day was awarded third star honors for his strong performance between the pipes. Pitre pushed his points streak to five games with his 17th tally of the campaign. Veteran forward Sam McCue played in his 150th OHL game but didn't crack the scoresheet.

The Birds returned home on Friday to host the North Bay Battalion. After another scoreless first period, the visitors took a 2-0 lead during the middle stanza. Matthew Wang put Flint on the board early in period three, but once again, one goal was all the Firebirds could generate offensively. The Troops skated away with a 4-1 road triumph, sweeping the two-game season series with Flint with a pair of 4-1 decisions. Day finished with 19 saves on 22 shots, and Matthew Mania reached a new career high with his 29th assist of the season.

The Spitfires came to Flint on Saturday, carrying a 4-1-0-0 record versus the Birds. Pitre struck first, barely two minutes into the game. Urban Podrekar scored a minute later to give Flint a 2-0 lead. The visitors potted the next three, digging a 3-2 hole for the Birds. Nathan Aspinall scored two consecutive goals just 72 seconds apart to start the final frame and breathe some life back into the home team. Despite Windsor's Ryan Abraham netting his hat-trick goal and tying the game at fours with more than 12 minutes remaining, the Firebirds took a late lead off the stick of Alex Kostov and never looked back. Aspinall finished with two goals and an assist for his fourth game with three or more points this season. Day stopped 36 of 40 shots to earn his 21st win of the year.

The Birds finished the three-game week with a goal differential of -5 after being outscored 12-7. They also trailed 100-94 in shots on goal but outdrew the opposition 87-82 through the week. On special teams, the power play went scoreless on eight chances, while the penalty kill finished ten of 12 (83.3%). Flint's record for the season sits at 23-27-2-3, ranking them third in the West Division and sixth in the ten-team Western Conference.

LEADERBOARD

McCue tops the stats for the season in goals (27) and total points (46). Pitre is second with 44 total points, combining 18 tallies with 26 helpers. Chris Thibodeau ranks third with 15 goals and 40 total points. The defense is topped by Mania, who leads the entire team in assists (29) and tops the rearguards with 35 points this season. Pacing the freshman class is Karlis Flugins, with three goals and eight assists.

COMING UP

The Firebirds have a busy week ahead. On Monday, they'll head to Erie to face off against the Otters with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. They're back home on Wednesday to host Sarnia on another 810 Wednesday. Genesee County residents can purchase tickets for only $8 in the Bronze level or $10 in the Silver level. Season Membership holders can redeem any unused regular season tickets for "Double Redemption" at the Dort Financial Center Box Office. This weekend, the Birds invade Guelph on Friday for a 7:07 p.m. tilt before returning to Erie for a second battle with the Otters on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Fans can follow all the action from the road on Monday, Friday, and Saturday on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.