Protas, McIvor and Zurawski Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Spitfires' Ilya Protas Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas of the Windsor Spitfires is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering five goals, nine assists and 14 points over four contests.

Protas opened the week with a goal and an assist on Monday as the Spitfires secured a 4-1 Family Day win over the Owen Sound Attack. He added two goals and two assists on Friday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sarnia Sting. The 6-foot-5, 200lb. forward tallied three assists on Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Flint Firebirds. Protas capped off the week with a five-point performance on Sunday, recording two goals and three assists to earn first star honours in a 7-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit. Protas reached the 40-goal mark to become the highest goal-scoring import player in Spitfires franchise history.

The 18-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus, has appeared in 52 games with the Spitfires this season, recording 41 goals, 57 assists, and 98 points. Protas ranks fourth in OHL scoring and third in goals. He was selected third overall by Windsor in the 2024 CHL Import Draft after being chosen in the third round (75th overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs posted seven goals and five assists in four games played. Protas' Spitfires teammate Ryan Abraham was also a standout, tallying five goals and five assists in three outings.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Battalion's Mike McIvor Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Mike McIvor of the North Bay Battalion is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 3-0 along with a 1.32 goals-against average and .956 save percentage.

Turning aside an impressive 108 shots last week, McIvor started with a 3-2 Family Day victory over the Ottawa 67's on Monday, making 22 saves. He provided relief on Thursday, stopping 22 of 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Saginaw Spirit. The 6-foot-1, 174lbs. netminder returned to the crease Friday, making 31 saves to earn first-star honours in a 4-1 win over the Flint Firebirds. McIvor closed out the week with a 5-1 victory against the Sarnia Sting, turning aside 33 of 34 shots on the road on Sunday.

An 18-year-old from Warkworth, Ont., McIvor holds a 17-14-2-0 record this season, including two shutouts, with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage over 36 games. A former fourth round pick (83rd overall) by the Battalion in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, he is in his second full OHL season, boasting a career record of 25-25-2-0 with a 3.12 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage, and three shutouts in 56 regular-season games. McIvor was recently ranked 22nd among North American goaltenders on the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings.

Also considered for the award this week, Los Angeles Kings prospect Carter George of the Owen Sound Attack went 2-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .936 save percentage, while Jacob Oster of the Oshawa Generals was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0-1-0 along with a 1.68 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Attack's Cole Zurawski Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Owen Sound Attack forward Cole Zurawski is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, recording three goals and two assists over four contests.

Zurawski opened the week with an assist on Monday in Owen Sound's 4-1 loss to the Windsor Spitfires. He found the scoresheet again Thursday, recording a goal and an assist to earn second star honours in a 5-1 win over the Barrie Colts. The 6-foot, 181lb. right-winger added another goal Friday in an 8-1 loss to the Sudbury Wolves. Zurawski capped off Owen Sound's week on the road with the overtime winner in Sunday's 4-3 road win over the Soo Greyhounds.

A 17-year-old from Barrie, Ont., Zurawski has recorded 15 points (6-9-15) in 32 games this season between the Owen Sound Attack and Flint Firebirds. Selected by Flint with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, he was traded to Owen Sound on January 8, 2025, in exchange for Sam McCue and draft picks. Zurawski also represented Team Canada White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, winning gold this past November.

Also considered for the award this week, Soo Greyhounds blueliner Chase Reid recorded six points (2-4-6) in three games while Guelph Storm forward Lev Katzin (1-4--5) and Sudbury Wolves forward Hudson Chitaroni (0-5--5) each produced five points.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

