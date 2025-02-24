Ambrosio Records Third-Career Goal as Otters Get a Point in Shootout Loss

Erie, Pennsylvania - A Monday night makeup game would be the only hockey action around the Ontario Hockey League on February 24. The Flint Firebirds would come to Erie to battle the Otters in a game that was postponed back on Saturday, November 30 due to blizzards in the area. This would be just the third meeting of the season between the two American foes, with the season series split 1-1 after early season action. With the Otters dropping three-straight games for the first time this season, Erie would look to right the ship going into the final month of the regular season.

The puck would drop on an Erie Sunday night as the Otters would finally get a chance to make up their November game against the Flint Firebirds. Both teams would combine for only three shots in the first seven minutes of the frame, and the Otters would go on the man-advantage first with a Flint slashing call. Erie would be able to put up some shots but the penalty would be killed with no damage. More back-and-forth play would commence, but neither team would be able to break through the deadlock. Erie would find themselves on a penalty kill with less than nine minutes left to play and would be able to kill it cleanly. Six minutes later, four-on-four hockey would commence after Alexis Daviault and Kaden Pitre would both be sent to the box. Flint would have the period's closest chance when the puck would slip just past Noah Erliden before being cleared right at the goal line, and the frame would end 0-0.

Erie would go on the penalty kill early in the second period after a tripping call. They would kill it cleanly and go 2-2 on the PK. Both sides would increase their shots on net, forcing Noah Erliden and Nathan Day into action. Erie would go on a brief man advantage but be unable to come up with the opener with ten minutes left in the second. With just under five minutes left to play in the frame, Erie would finally draw first blood with a Lucas Ambrosio (3) snipe to find the back of the net. In the final minute of the period and with clear momentum, the Otters would nearly tack onto their lead, courtesy of a Malcolm Spence shot, but Nathan Day would appear from nowhere to keep Erie from finding the net again. Time would expire and the Otters would return to the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

Both teams would come out firing on all cylinders. Nathan Day would produce another sprawling save in the first two minutes and it would be Jimmy Lombardi (8) to fire the puck past Noah Erliden and make it a 1-1 game with 18 minutes left to play. In a tight game, tempers would flare and Erie would be given a man advantage just over the halfway mark. Penalties would stack for the Firebirds and the game would briefly fall into five-on-three. Unable to capitalize on that powerplay, Erie would have a second chance with five-on-four but would remain unsuccessful. Flint and Erie would exchange blows back and forth as time would wind down. At the 2:56 mark, Alex Kostov and Garrett Frazer would be sent to the box for two minutes each. Neither team would be able to capitalize with four-on-four play, and the final 54 seconds of regulation would return to even-strength. Time would tick to an end and the Otters would find themselves facing overtime.

A fast-paced overtime would begin, but just as regulation went, neither team would be able to put the game to bed. Nathan Day would sprawl across the crease to once again prevent Erie from a victory, and the game would be decided by a shootout. Nathan Aspinall would step up first in the shootout and put Flint up with a puck slipped past Noah Erliden. First for Erie, Dylan Edwards was denied at the door. Erliden turned Kaden Pitre away to keep the Otters alive, but Malcolm Spence would be unable to find the back of the net for Erie. Connor Clattenburg would be shut down, and all hope to force another round would rest with Martin Misiak. For Flint, Nathan Day would be up to task and with one final save would ensure the Firebirds' victory.

Erie will close out action in the month of February on Thursday night, taking on the Niagara IceDogs for the final time at the Meridian Centre. A major weekend of home game lies ahead for the Otters to start the month of March, starting with UPMC Health Plan Member Appreciation Weekend. This two-game home set starts with Saturday, March 1's Hockey Fights Cancer Night (pres. by UPMC Health Plan & UPMC Hamot), as the Flint Firebirds are back in town. The Otters will take the ice in specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys.

