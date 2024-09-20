Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues

September 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's an Anchorage Wolverines game day with a 4:05pm AKST puck drop! The new squad begins the 24-25 season today against the Springfield Jr. Blues in Springfield, IL.

Last season, the two teams saw each other six times, with the Wolverines coming out victorious in all but one.

The Wolverines and Jr. Blues lived on two different sides of the standings through the 23-24 season; with the Wolverines championing the Midwest Division, and the Jr. Blues finishing in seventh of eight.

Wolverines Nation can be prepared to see 11 familiar faces tonight, with Artem Shchipanov, Cole Christian, Taisetsu Ushio, Danny Bagnole, Romulus Riego De Dios, Cole Frawner, Camden Shasby, Jack Darby, Brock Devlin, Jackson Stimple, and Vaughn Makar all returning for their second season in Anchorage.

Three players who played part of last season with the Wolverines will also make their debut this weekend as fully rostered players: Drew Nelson, Landon Greenough, and Patrick Tolan.

Watch Party

We will be hosting a watch party for the 4:05pm puck drop at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.