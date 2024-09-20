Anchorage Wolverines Fall in Game One

September 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines dropped their first regulation game in overtime against the Springfield Jr. Blues, 3-2.

The first frame rolled slowly, with only 17 shots on goal between the two teams.

The Wolverines started dominating during the second period, getting 21 shots on net compared to the Jr. Blues mere 4; yet neither team was able to find the back of the net.

Seconds after Anchorage's penalty kill finished, Jr. Blues rookie Owen Lowe capitalized off a centering pass from Logan Ganz putting Springfield up by one.

Twenty seconds later, Jr. Blues' Niko Laus skated up the ice putting their second goal over Vaughn Makar's shoulder.

Jackson Stimple grabbed a rebound and was able to get the Wolverines on the board after the puck went lose in front of the Jr. Blues net.

With the teams playing 4v4 and just under a minute and a half on the clock, Camden Shasby found Taisetsu Ushio who leveled the score for the Wolverines at two, pushing the game past regulation.

45 seconds into overtime, Jr. Blues broke through the Wolverines defense, with Makar making a big save, keeping the Wolverines alive.

The Wolverines turned the puck over resulting in the Jr. Blues game winning goal.

The Wolverines return to the ice tomorrow against the Janesville Jets with another 4:05pm puck drop.

The Jets fell to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs tonight with a final score of 6-2.

