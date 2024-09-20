Down Goes Danbury

September 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







ODENTON, MD- After a split in the opening weekend, the Maryland Black Bears looked to get back on the winning side of things as they welcomed the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. For a second straight Friday night, the Black Bears went into overtime and for a second straight Friday night; the Black Bears took home a 3-2 victory.

Maryland welcomed back Tyler Stern and Evan Sofikitis into the fold and both saw plenty of time in the first period. Trying to get some chemistry going, the Black Bears had some miscommunications to start, but Benji Motew was equal to the task to keep the game scoreless in the early going. The Black Bears would strike first when Markas Samenas' rebound came out to Kieran Litterick with Litterick putting it home for his first in the NAHL and giving Maryland the 1-0 lead. Maryland continued to put the pressure on, but couldn't find another goal in the first.

The pressure continued for Maryland, as they peppered the Danbury net, but it was Danbury who would tie the game up as Gates Omicili benefitted off a Maryland miscommunication and netted his third of the year midway through the second. The Black Bears got the pressure back for the second half of the frame, but the game remained tied going into the third.

To start the third, the Black Bears got a quick goal as Trey Hinton won a face-off to Kareem El-Bashir, as El-Bashir stickhandled sharply in front of the net to light the lamp for his second of the season to make it a 2-1 Maryland lead. Though the Black Bears were pressing, Danbury would tie the game up again with Ameen Ghosheh tallying his second of the year with a snapper from the high slot, tying the game up once again. Both teams had their chances late, but neither could find the net in regulation to send it into overtime. Each side had their chances throughout, but the Black Bears capitalized for a second straight week, with Litterick bookending his night with a cut in front of the net to tuck it into the goal and send the Black Bears faithful into a frenzy with a 3-2 Friday victory. These two teams meet again at Piney Orchard on Saturday night with puck drop at 7 PM. Find your seats at Tickets.MarylandBlackBears.com to join in on the excitement in person.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.