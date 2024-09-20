Hat Tricks Fall Short in Overtime Loss to Black Bears

Tallies from Omicioli and Ghosheh are not enough as the Hat Tricks fall short in their first road trip game, taking a 3-2 loss in overtime against the Maryland Black Bears.

In the opening frame, both sides were getting to know each other as they slowly turned up the physicality. Black Bears forward, Kieran Litterick, would strike first, grabbing what would be the only tally of the first period. Danbury was also unsuccessful on three power play opportunities. Two of the three came before the first goal was scored and the third came in with 2:36 remaining in the period.

The Hat Tricks would go to the penalty kill early, which they would triumph in killing off. 11:08 into the period, Gate Omicioli would grab his fifth point on the season, tying the game up at one goal apiece, with 8:52 remaining to play in the second.

Maryland would come out dominantly in the third period, as forward, Kareem El-Bashir gave the Black Bears their second lead of the night. 37 seconds after that, the final penalty of the game would be called on Hat Tricks d-man, Jack Harney, who was called for tripping. Maryland would be unable to convert on the power play as both sides would continue to battle. The equalizer came 13:16 after the second Maryland goal, as forward, Ameen Ghosheh would tie up the game once again. Both goalies would hold it in down for the remainder of the third, sending it to overtime.

Danbury looked strong in overtime, having great opportunities on Black Bears goaltender, Benji Motew, as Maryland would get a few looks denied by Kiesewetter as well. Black Bears foward, Kieran Litterick, would close the game on a goal that went five-hole on Kiesewetter, resulting in another overtime win for Maryland this season.

The Hat Tricks look to bounce back tomorrow night against the same Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. You can livestream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for gameday updates.

