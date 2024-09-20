Deeb Scores Late to Lift Bugs Over Rhinos in Series Opener

September 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (1-1) outlasted the El Paso Rhinos, 4-3 with a late goal from Lucas Deeb and picked up their first win of the season in front of a packed house at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

ELP got on the board at 18:09 of the 1st when Duke Gentzler found space from the right-wing circle and snapped in his first goal of the season to give the visiting team an early 1-0 lead. SHV led in SOG, 12-11 after one.

SHV found the equalizer at 3:12 of the 2nd as Andrej Paricka fed Brent Litchard in the slot who smoked in his first goal of the year to even the score, 1-1. The Bugs would then take their first lead of the season at 6:50 on the PP as Gleb Akimov found space in front and slipped in his first tally of the year to make it a 2-1 contest. Paricka picked up his second assist of the game. ELP would fight back at 19:14 as Rasmus Nousianen forced a turnover deep in the offensive zone and shot in his fourth goal of the year to tie the game, 2-2. SHV led in SOG, 21-16 after two.

SHV would regain the lead at 1:28 of the third period as Cole Hutchinson slapped in his first tally of the year from the right point to give the Bugs a 3-2 edge. Lucas Deeb picked up the only assist. The Rhinos answered back yet again at 2:05 as Ryan Warner scaled in his first goal of the season from the top of the right circle to make it 3-3. The Bugs would get the last laugh as Akimov fed Deeb from the far corner who roofed in his first tally at 19:51 giving SHV a dramatic 4-3 lead and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Nikola Goich earned the win in net making 19 stops in the contest.

The Bugs and Rhinos will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. It'll be another night of Spirit Dance weekend and tickets are running low so please lock them up by calling (318) 636-7094. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

