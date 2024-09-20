New Jersey Falters in Third, Loses 4-3

An inability to stay out of the penalty box in the third period doomed the New Jersey Titans to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Maine Nordiques on Friday night at The Colisee in Lewiston, Maine.

For the third consecutive game, the Titans would need to play from behind after conceding the opening goal at the 7:48 mark, trailing by one to head into the first intermission. The Nordiques struck again 32 seconds into the second period to double their lead, all before the Titans had recorded a shot. However, the offense was able to respond. Owen Leahy forced a turnover on a Nordique breakout, then put home a Logan Renkowski rebound to cut the deficit in half with his first junior hockey league goal. Then, New Jersey would tie things up 8:33 into the second period, when Renkowski found the back of the net on the power play to draw even. Shawn Leary and James Schneid each recorded their second assists of the season, while New Jersey had the momentum going into the second intermission tied at 2.

The Titans began the third period with just over a minute of power play time, and they made the most of it when Leahy banged home his second rebound of the night under a minute into the third. Renkowski and Jack Hillier picked up the helpers as New Jersey took their first lead of the game, but it would not last. The Titans found themselves shorthanded just over a minute later when Archer Brown was assessed an additional roughing minor when he fought a Maine defenseman. Penalties to Lucas Marshall, Jack Roberts, and a double minor against Owen Leahy ensured that the Nordiques spent the next 8:20 on the man advantage, during which they were able to score twice and regain the lead. Ultimately, the New Jersey offense could not find the equalizer, falling by a score of 4-3.

Charlie Mistretta tended goal for the first time in an NAHL game for the Titans, after joining the team in the playoffs last year. The Pennsylvanian stopped 34 of 38 shots in his debut, including a goal line stand that withstood a replay review. With the loss, New Jersey remains at the bottom of the East Division with a 1-2-0 record, while the Nordiques currently sit in a three-way tie for third place with a record of 2-0-1. The teams will meet again tomorrow night at 7:00pm at The Colisee, where the Titans will look to earn a weekend split.

