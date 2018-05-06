Game 5 - Adirondack (2-2) at Manchester (2-2)

WHO: ADIRONDACK THUNDER (2-2) @ MANCHESTER MONARCHS (2-2)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION FINALS - GAME 5

WHEN: Sunday, May 6, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: ECHL TV - AUDIO: HITS 95.9 - TWITTER: @ECHLTHUNDER

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder and Monarchs square off with Game 5 this evening as the series shifts to New Hampshire for the first time. Manchester evened the series at two games apiece with a 3-0 victory in Game 4 on Thursday in Glens Falls.

BOUNCE BACK: In the 2018 postseason, Adirondack has yet to drop back-to-back games and holds a 3-0 record coming off of a defeat. All time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Thunder are 8-2 when coming off of a loss and during the 2017-18 regular season, Adirondack posted a 21-9-1 record in games following a defeat.

GAME FIVE FOR FIGHTING: The Thunder hold a 3-1 record all-time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs in Game 5's, including a 1-0 record in series that are tied at two games apiece. In two previous playoff meetings with the Monarchs, Adirondack is 2-0 in Game 5 scenarios, including a 2-1 victory last season.

SCHMELLY CAT: Adirondack forward Ryan Schmelzer leads the Thunder with five goals during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and is tied for third league wide in goals scored. Schmelzer is one of just three first-year players with five or more goals during the postseason and his five tallies are tied for the second most all-time in a single playoff run in Thunder history.

ROAD WARRIOR: Thunder forward Mike Szmatula leads all Adirondack players at a point-per-game pace with three points (2-1-3) from three road games during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Szmatula posted a multi-point game in Game 6 against Worcester as Adirondack eliminated the Railers in its last away action on April 23.

ASSIST LIKE THAT: Adirondack forward James Henry leads his team with nine assists and points during the 2018 playoffs to date. Henry's nine helpers are tied for the second most in the ECHL during the postseason, one shy of the league lead. All time, Henry has amassed 12 assists in the playoffs with Adirondack, the most in Thunder franchise history, and his 13 points are two shy of Greg Wolfe's franchise record of 15.

SNHU SUCCESS: The Thunder have had success this season at SNHU Arena with a 4-2-1 record in Manchester during the regular season. Adirondack has also collected a 3-2 record in Manchester all time during Kelly Cup Playoffs action. The last time the two teams met in a Game 5 in Manchester resulted in a 3-0 victory for Adirondack in 2016.

