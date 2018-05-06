Monarchs Blanked by Thunder in Game 5, 6-0

May 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs dropped Game 5 of the North Division Finals, 6-0, to the Adirondack Thunder Sunday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (6-3) lost their first home game of the playoffs to the Thunder (7-4), and trail the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

The Thunder opened the scoring at 9:53 of the first period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Colton White. Pierre-Luc Mercier hit White with a pass in the neutral zone, where he skated to the left-wing circle and took a wrist shot, past the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Evan Cowley, to make the game, 1-0.

The Thunder extended their lead at 4:18 of the second period on the 6th goal of the playoffs by Ryan Schmelzer. After a turnover in the left circle, James Henry threw the puck to the front of the net, where skating into the slot, Schmelzer picked it up for a wrister, over the stick of Cowley, to make the score, 2-0.

Adirondack took a three-goal lead at 12:29 of the second period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Blake Thompson. After receiving a pass from Schmelzer, Thompson skated from the blue line to the top of the left-wing circle, where he fired a shot past the glove of Cowley, to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead.

The Thunder scored their third goal of the second period at 14:49 on the 3rd goal of the playoffs by Mike Szmatula. After receiving a pass from Terrence Wallin at the defensive blue line, Szmatula skated down the left boards and through left circle into the slot, bringing the puck to his backhand and taking a shot past the glove of Cowley, to make the score, 4-0.

The Thunder added to their lead at 1:40 of the third period on the 4th goal of the playoffs and 2nd of the night by Szmatula. Off the right boards, Wallin sent a pass to Szmatula, where he skated to the top of the crease and took a shot over the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to give the Thunder a 5-0 lead.

Adirondack finished the scoring at 11:49 of the third period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Kenton Miller. Henry sent the puck to the front of the net for Miller, where he lifted a shot top-shelf, past the stick of Williams, to make the score, 6-0.

The Monarchs and Thunder are back in action Monday, May 7 (7 p.m.) at SNHU Arena for Game 6 of the North Division Finals.

NOTES:

Drew Feilding stopped all 37 shots he faced.

Charles Williams relieved Evan Cowley in the Monarchs net at 14:49 of the second period.

Monarchs outshot the Thunder, 37-22.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.