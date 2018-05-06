Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

May 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-3) will look to continue their climb back from a 3-0 series deficit against the Florida Everblades (7-1) after taking a 5-3 win in Game 4 on Friday.

DO OR DIE: Orlando will look to do what only two other ECHL postseason clubs have done before - the 2010 Cincinnati Cyclones rallied to defeat the Reading Royals in the American Conference Finals, and the 2018 Idaho Steelheads overcame a 3-0 deficit in the opening round against the Allen Americans. The Solar Bears sport a lifetime 3-3 record when facing elimination in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

DZIERKALS BEGINNING TO BREAK OUT AGAINST 'BLADES: Forward Martins Dzierkals has come alive over the past two games for Orlando. The rookie picked up an assist in Game 3 and tallied two points - including the game-winning goal - in Game 4. Dzierkals led the Solar Bears with five game-winners in the regular season, and the team posted a 14-0-0-0 record when he found the back of the net during the 2017-18 campaign.

SCORE FIRST: As was the case on Friday, a major key to victory for the Solar Bears will be getting the first goal of the game; Orlando opened the scoring for the first time in the series in Game 4 thanks to Chris LeBlanc's first-period goal. Orlando has posted a 4-0 record in the postseason when scoring first. The Solar Bears were 21-4-2-1 when scoring first during the regular season.

CONTINUE TO SHUT DOWN MCCARRON: Just as they did in Game 4, the Solar Bears must be a thorn in the side of Everblades forward John McCarron. Orlando prevented the crafty playmaker from registering a point for the first time in the series on Friday, and the Solar Bears will need to limit McCarron once again today, as the forward leads the Everblades in the series with seven points (2g-5a) through four games.

SOLAR BEARS 2018 PLAYOFF LEADERS

POINTS: Fejes - 7

GOALS: Fejes & Perry - 3

ASSISTS: Fejes - 4

+/-: Fejes & Zimmerman - +4

PIM: Zimmerman - 43

SHOTS: Perry - 27

SHOOTING %: Piccinich - 40%

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Fejes - 2

STREAKS:

J.J. Piccinich - 3-game point streak (2g-1a)

Martins Dzierkals - 2-game point streak (1g-2a)

Kyle Rankin - 2-game assist streak (2a)

AFFILIATE NOTES: Frederick Gauthier scored in double overtime to give the Toronto Marlies a 2-1 victory over the Syacuse Crunch yesterday. Toronto now holds a 2-0 series lead in the North Division Finals. Game 3 is set for tonight at 7 p.m. at Syracuse.

NEXT GAME: If necessary, Game 6 of the South Division Finals will be held at Germain Arena on Tuesday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: Tickets for the second round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.