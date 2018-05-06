Komets Push Walleye to Brink

May 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets pushed the Toledo Walleye to the brink with a 4-1 victory Saturday night at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo, stunning a T-town crowd of 7,494 and taking a 3-2 lead in the ECHL Central Division best-of-seven finals series. The Komets are now one win away from eliminating the Walleye and advancing to the Western Conference Finals against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Colorado Eagles.

The Komets opened the night at 4:18 of the first period with two goals in a span of 2:13 by Garrett Thompson and Gabriel Desjardins for a 2-0 edge going into the first intermission.

Justin MacDonald gave the Komets a 3-0 bulge at 7:12 of the second frame before Toledo finally solved Fort Wayne goaltender Michael Houser with Dylan Sadowy's third goal of the playoffs at 16:42.

Bobby Shea scored the only tally of the third stanza at 2:56 and sealed the win for Fort Wayne 4-1.

Houser made 35 saves for his seventh post-season victory while Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle suffered his third playoff loss allowing four goals on 29 shots.

The Komets have a chance to bounce the Walleye in game 6 Tuesday night at 7:30 on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. If game 7 is needed, it will be played Wednesday at Toledo at 7:35pm.

Tickets for Tuesday's game in Fort Wayne are on sale Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 with special early bird pricing are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

2018 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS TOLEDO WALLEYE

Fort Wayne leads best-of-seven series 3-2

Game 1- Saturday, April 28.......Fort Wayne 5 at Toledo 3

Game 2- Sunday, April 29.........Fort Wayne 1 at Toledo 2

Game 3- Wednesday, May 2.....Toledo 4 at Fort Wayne 3

Game 4- Friday, May 4..............Toledo 1 at Fort Wayne 3

Game 5- Saturday, May 5.........Fort Wayne 4 at Toledo 1

Game 6- Tuesday, May 8..........Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm

Game 7- Wednesday, May 9.....Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

*If necessary.

All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.