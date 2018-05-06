Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 5, May 6

May 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





FINALLY, BACK HOME

The Monarchs will play on home ice tonight for the first time since Apr. 14, 22 days after beating the Reading Royals in Game 2 of the North Division Semi-finals. The Monarchs spent seven straight days in Glens Falls, N.Y. for the first four games of the series, before returning home Thursday night. At home in the postseason, the Monarchs are 2-0, with two double-overtime victories in front of the home fans.

GOALIE CAROUSEL

This series has featured four starting goalies in four games. After Mackenzie Blackwood went down with an injury in the first round for the Thunder, Olivier Mantha started against the Monarchs in Round 2. After allowing five goals in Game 1, Drew Fielding took over the starting position and has played the last three games for Adirondack. Manchester rolled into Round 2 on the back of Charles Williams, who after Game 1 against the Thunder, had posted a .953 save percentage, stopping 201 of 211 shots in the playoffs. Williams was pulled in games 2 & 3, for Evan Cowley, who shut out the Thunder in Game 4 and is now on a 176 minute and 40 second shutout streak, dating back to the regular season.

TURNING THINGS AROUND

After allowing a season-high 54 shots in Game 1 and being outshout by 26, the Monarchs have allowed only 64 shots on goal in the last three games and have outshot the Thunder by 42. In Game 4, the Monarchs had the Thunder's number, allowing only 18 shots in the game and limiting them to only two shots in the third period. In the last three games, Adirondack has taken a total of 12 shots in the third period.

GAME 5 - North Division Finals - Series: Tied 2-2

MONARCHS (6-2) at Adirondack Thunder (6-4)

Presented by Lorena's Cantina

Sunday, May 6, 2018 - 6:00 p.m. - SNHU Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Zac Lynch: 10 points (3g, 7a)

Sam Kurker: 6 points (4g, 2a)

Matt Leitner: 6 points (2g, 4a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 5-2-0-0, 2.61 GAA, 0.918 save %

Evan Cowley: 1-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save %

THUNDER POINTS LEADERS

James Henry: 9 points (0g, 9a)

Ryan Schmelzer: 7 (5g, 2a)

Colton White: 7 points (1g, 6a)

THUNDER GOALTENDING LEADERS

Olivier Mantha: 1-2-0-0, 3.80 GAA, 0.864 save %

Drew Fielding: 2-1-0-0, 2.34 GAA, 0.934 save %

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.