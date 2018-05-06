ECHL Transactions - May 6

May 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 6, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve

Add Tim Harrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Bergin, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Alexx Privitera, D activated from reserve

Delete David Kolomatis, D placed on reserve

