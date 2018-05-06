ECHL Transactions - May 6
May 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 6, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve
Add Tim Harrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Bergin, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Alexx Privitera, D activated from reserve
Delete David Kolomatis, D placed on reserve
