Gailen Slams Pair In Romp

Blake Gailen slammed a pair of homers and drove in three runs on Sunday afternoon, pacing the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 13-5 romp over the Road Warriors in the regular season finale.

WIth his performance, the Lancaster outfielder/DH finished the season with 28 long balls and 91 runs batted in, topping the Atlantic League in both departments. Long Island's David Washington finished second with 24 home runs, and York's Melky Mesa fell two short of Gailen's RBI total.

Gailen connected off player/coach Julio DePaula in the fourth for a two-run blast. He followed that with a leadoff shot against right-hander Alfredo Rodriguez in the sixth inning.

The Barnstormers took a 4-0 lead in a messy third inning. Tyler Bortnick singled home the first run of the game with a soft liner into left center. Gailen followed with a single to right center that chased Bortnick to third. With Trayvon Robinson at the plate, Gailen broke for second and was tagged out, but Bortnick raced home to score the second run on the play. DePaula (1-5) walked the next three batters, before first baseman Geraldo Valentin booted a grounder by Stephen Perez as two more runs scored.

Gustavo Pierre brought the travel squad back with a two-run homer to left in the top of the fourth inning, the only runs surrendered by Ty'Relle Harris (2-1) in his six innings of work.

Following Gailen's homer in the fourth inning, the Barnstormers added another run on an RBI single by K.C. Hobson, the second of his three hits on the day.

Lancaster would add four more in the sixth to blow the game open. Besides Gailen's second homer, Hobson and Anderson De La Rosa singled home runs, and Carlos Garica had a sacrifice fly.

Conrad Gregor added a homer in the seventh.

The Barnstormers will open the best-of-five Freedom Division Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday evening. Nate Reed, who finished the regular season at 13-3, will take the mound for the Barnstormers in the series opener. Tickets are on sale at the Two Dudes Box Office, by calling 717-509-HITS or by going online to www.lancasterbarnstormers.com. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:45.

