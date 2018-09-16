Blue Crabs Finish 2018 Season with Walk-Off Win

(Waldorf, MD.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (23-39) won the final game of the 2018 season against the New Britain Bees (28-35) 3-2, on a walk-off single from Devon Rodriguez in the 10th inning.

The Bees got the scoring going in the top of the first, grabbing an early lead for the fourth straight day. Darren Ford swung at the very first pitch of the game, sending a line drive back up the middle for a single to start everything. Daryl Thompson got two quick outs behind that, before allowing a two-run homerun to Jovan Rosa that opened the scoring on the day.

The Blue Crabs got a pair of runners on base in the bottom half of the inning but were unable to score anything off Matt Quintana in the inning. Quintana was very solid from that point on, as he went five scoreless innings on the night, his longest appearance of the season. The right-hander allowed just five hits on the game, exiting prior to the sixth and handing his 2-0 lead over to the bullpen.

Thompson settled in nicely on the mound after the first as well, matching Quintana pitch for pitch. The Southern Maryland started allowed just two hits over his final six innings of work, walking just one while striking out four. Thompson's day ended after seven strong innings, but he was still on the hook for the loss with the Blue Crabs trailing by two.

Angelys Nina led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, as the Blue Crabs looked to get back in the game. A flyball to right from Craig Maddox moved Nina to third, before a walk was issued to Jose Gonzalez. Francisco Rosario hit a groundball to first but beat out the attempted double play to allow Nina to score and cut the score to 2-1.

A scoreless eighth sent the one-run game to the ninth, as the final game of the season for both teams stayed tightly-contested. The Bees sent their closer Evan Scribner to the mound in the bottom of ninth, looking to finish the season with a win. Jon Griffin led off the inning with a double, putting the tying run in scoring position. Two batters later an infield single from Nina moved Griffin to third, allowing him to score on a sacrifice fly from Craig Maddox and tie the game. Scribner would then get a fielder's choice to end the inning, sending the game to extras for the third time in the series.

After a scoreless top of the tenth from Devin Raftery (2-0), Francisco Rosario walked to start the bottom half. A fielder's choice put Yuki Yasuda at first, with a walk to Edwin Garcia moving Yasuda to scoring position. Rodriguez came up and drove a single to right field, scoring Yasuda from second to get the 3-2 walk-off victory. The walk-off was the third of the series, and the 10th of the season, a single-season record for the team.

