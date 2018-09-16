Ducks Clinch Second Half Title, Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 5-3 in 11 innings on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at Constellation Field. With the win and the Somerset Patriots loss to the York Revolution on Saturday, the Ducks have clinched the Second Half Liberty Division title and a berth in the 2018 Atlantic League playoffs.

Long Island secured the victory by scoring a pair of two-out runs in the top of the 11th inning after Sugar Land rallied to tie the game at three in the ninth. Following a one-out infield single by Miles Williams, Jordany Valdespin grounded a two-out single up the middle, his third hit of the game. The ball was then misplayed by Anthony Giansanti in center field, allowing Williams to score the go-ahead run. Daniel Fields followed with an RBI single to right that plated Valdespin to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

Carlos Pimentel (5-3) got the win in relief, retiring all four batters he faced, striking out three of them. Casey Harman (0-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits in one inning of relief. Ashur Tolliver earned his second save of the season with a 1-2-3 bottom of the 11th inning, striking out the side in order.

The victory earns Long Island its fourth consecutive Atlantic League playoff berth and second straight Second Half Liberty Division title. The Ducks will now host the Somerset Patriots in the Liberty Division Championship Series for a fourth consecutive season. Long Island will host Games One and Two of the best-of-five series at Bethpage Ballpark on Tuesday, September 18th and Wednesday, September 19th, respectively. First pitch for both games will be at 6:35 p.m. The series will then shift to TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday, September 21st for Game Three. If necessary, Games Four and Five will be on Saturday, September 22nd and Sunday, September 23rd, respectively.

Should the Ducks advance, they will face the winner of the Freedom Division Championship Series between the Sugar Land Skeeters and Lancaster Barnstormers in the Atlantic League Championship Series. Games One and Two will be at Sugar Land or Lancaster on Tuesday, September 25th and Wednesday, September 26th. The Ducks would then host Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) on Friday, September 28th, Satruday, September 29th, and Sunday, September 30th. Games Three and Four will begin at 6:35 p.m., while Game Five will get underway at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for all five potential playoff games at Bethpage Ballpark are on sale now. Fans can purchase their tickets today or visiting the Ducks Mobile App. Tickets will be available at the Bethpage Ballpark box office and by calling (631) 940-TIXX on Monday, September 17th at 10:00 a.m.

The Ducks and Skeeters wrap up their six-game series and the 2018 regular season on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 2:05 p.m. CDT at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Right-hander Lorenzo Barcelo (2-1, 4.33) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Lucas Irvine (1-0, 2.10).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

