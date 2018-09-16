Ducks Break out Bats to Earn Series Win in Texas

September 16, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 8-5 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a six-game series at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI single by Juan Silverio off Ducks starter Lorenzo Barcelo. A two-out RBI single from Derek Norris in the third extended the lead to two.

Long Island roared back with three runs in the fourth inning against Skeeters starter Lucas Irvine to take a 3-2 lead. A sac fly off the bat of Rubi Silva and RBI singles by Anthony Vega and Dan Lyons highlighted the inning. Sugar Land tied the game at three in the fifth thanks to a single by Anthony Giansanti and a throwing error. However, the Ducks took the lead back at 4-3 in the sixth on another RBI single by Vega to left-center.

The Ducks put the game out of reach with three more runs in the seventh and another in the eighth. A two-run homer to right-center by Silva and RBI singles by David Washington and Robert Garcia did the damage. Sugar Land rallied for two runs in the ninth on a two-run single by Giansanti, but they failed to even the score.

Barcelo did not factor into the decision but pitched three innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on three hits. Hector Silvestre (3-1) earned the win with five strong innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out two. Irvine (1-1) took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings with three strikeouts.

Silva, Garcia, Washington, Vega and Steve Longo each had two hits for the Flock. Silva and Vega each drove in two runs, while Garcia and Longo scored twice.

The Ducks will begin the 2018 Atlantic League playoffs on Tuesday night when they host the Somerset Patriots in the Game One of the best-of-five Liberty Division Championship Series.

Tickets for all five potential playoff games at Bethpage Ballpark are on sale now. Fans can purchase their tickets today or visiting the Ducks Mobile App. Tickets will be available at the Bethpage Ballpark box office and by calling (631) 940-TIXX on Monday, September 17th at 10:00 a.m. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com

