Revs Hammer Patriots in Front of More Than 6,000

The York Revolution hammered out 20 hits and blew out the Somerset Patriots, 11-2, on Saturday night in front of a season-high 6,173 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs move to 67-58 on the season and 35-27 in the second half with one game remaining in the regular season.

Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out RBI double from Jayce Boyd off Revs starter Austin Wright.

The Revs answered for three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. Isaias Tejeda hit a two-out, two-RBI double down the right field line and Welington Dotel followed with an RBI single to right.

Henry Castillo hit an RBI single to right in the third to make it 4-1 Revs.

York broke out for five runs on six hits in the fourth and sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning. Melky Mesa hit an RBI single and Dotel added a two-RBI single off Kubiak before he was chased from the game. Ryan Dent capped off the inning with a two-out, two-RBI single up the middle off reliever Dustin Molleken to extend the Revs' lead to 9-1.

All five runs in the inning were charged to Kubiak (8-3), who lasted just three and one-third innings, giving up nine runs on 12 hits.

The Patriots plated a run in the fifth on a wild pitch to make it a 9-2 game.

The Revs got that run back in the bottom of the frame when Tejeda doubled home Telvin Nash with two outs, making it a 10-2 game.

Wright (1-0) struck out seven batters in six strong innings to earn the win in his first start, allowing two runs on eight hits with only one walk, while tossing two 1-2-3 innings.

James Pugliese threw two scoreless innings in relief of Wright, striking out the side in the seventh on nine pitches for an immaculate inning. He threw 20 strikes and only one ball in his two frames and had four strikeouts.

Alonzo Harris gave the Revs one more run with an RBI single up the middle in the eighth off Patriots reliever Logan Kensing, extending the lead to 11-2.

Michael Click came on for the ninth and logged a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

Notes: All nine Revs reached base safely multiple times. Eight of the nine starters had a hit and all eight had multiple hits, including Casilla, Tejeda, Dotel and Mitchell who all logged three hits apiece. Tejeda, Dotel and Dent all had multiple RBIs. Casilla is batting .336 and Mesa is batting .335 heading into the final day of the regular season, as both are chasing the league batting title. Mesa enters Sunday tied for the league lead with 88 RBI. The Revs are now 25-14 since August 4, but York's late season push for the playoffs ended despite Saturday's victory as Long Island posted an extra-inning win at Sugar Land to secure the Atlantic League's final postseason berth.

Up Next: The Revs will play the final game of their 2018 season at 1 p.m. on Sunday against the Patriots. LHP Robert Carson gets the ball for the Revs and will be opposed by Pats LHP Rick Teasley. It is Fan Appreciation Day. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a free Revolution hat. The day also features a #RevTime jersey auction. The game is sponsored by the York County Economic Alliance. It is $1 Dog Day courtesy of Hatfield Quality Meats and Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets with a pre-game autograph session, catch on the field, and post-game kids run the bases. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

