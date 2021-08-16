Gabriel Chabot Returns for Second Season with Rush

August 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Gabriel Chabot has re-signed with the Rush for the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Chabot joined the Rush last season for his first year in professional hockey. The 5'8", 181-pound forward registered the first 13 points of his pro career (7g-6ast) in 56 games.

"Gabe has been around hockey his whole life and we are extremely happy to have him on our side. Coming into his 2nd full season and talking with Gabe he is excited for a clean slate to prove himself, as well as earn extra ice time," Coach Burt said. "He looks to build off a good rookie campaign but wants to bring his game into another gear. Last season Gabe and Tyson Empey gained a lot of confidence playing together and killing penalties which they will be asked again to do this season. A very smart minded hockey player, Gabe will be asked to build on his seven goals from last season, as another player we will be looking for secondary scoring from."

"I am very excited to come back to Rapid City and wear the Rush logo next Season. We have a great group of guys and I can't wait to get back on the ice to start working towards a run at the Kelly Cup," the second year professional remarked. "The Black Hills area was a great discovery, personally. I look forward to seeing more of it. I also look forward to being able to play in front of Rush Nation again and to be more involved in the community now that restrictions are loosening up."

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Chabot came to the Rush after completing a four-year college career at Boston University in the NCAA. With the Terriers, he compiled career totals of 10 goals, 11 assists, and 21 points in 134 games. Chabot helped the Terriers qualify for the NCAA Hockey Tournament twice (2017, 2018), and helped the team to the 2018 Hockey East Championship. At the conclusion of his senior season in 2019-20, Boston University Hockey bestowed upon him the team's Albert Sidd "Unsung Hero" Award. Additionally, he completed his freshman season with 2017 Hockey East All-Academic Team honors. Chabot is the son of former NHL goaltender Frederic Chabot, who is currently the Goaltending Coach of the NHL's Minnesota Wild.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.