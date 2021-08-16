Everblades Sign Former Player Alex Aleardi for 2021-22 Season

August 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday the signing of forward Alex Aleardi for the 2021-22 season.

Aleardi, the Fort Wayne, Indiana native spent his last six years overseas playing in various leagues such as the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), the HockeyAllsvenskan League, the ICE Hockey League (EBEL), and Ligue Magnus.

The 5'9, 170 pound forward found the most success in Ligue Magnus, where he tallied 77 goals and 92 assists in 129 games. While in Ligue Magnus, Aleardi played for Gernoble Brûleurs de Loups and the Rouen Dragons.

Before going overseas, Aleardi played in the American Hockey League (AHL) as well as in the ECHL. Aleardi started his professional career in 2013 with the Springfield Falcons of the AHL.

During his first season as a pro with the Falcons, Aleardi totaled 16 points (7g-9a) in 41 games before finishing his season with the Evansville Icemen of the ECHL.

Aleardi started his second professional season with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. During his time with the Checkers, Aleardi amassed 12 goals and 11 assists in 43 games. After the Checkers season ended, he was assigned to the Florida Everblades.

During his stint with the Everblades, Aleardi became a crucial part in helping the Blades in the playoffs. In just 16 total games with the Everblades, Aleardi totaled 19 points (8g-11a), 6 of which came during the playoffs.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.