Watts Returns for Second Season in Wichita

August 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, announced today the re-signing of forward Brayden Watts for the 2021-22 season.

"Brayden started to come on in the second half of the season as he got comfortable with the pro level," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "I'm excited to have him back and see him take another step in his development."

Watts, 22, returns to Wichita after a solid rookie season. The Bakersfield, California native recorded 30 points (10g, 20a) in 62 games during his first year as a pro. He also added two helpers in four playoff games.

"I'm really excited to come back to Wichita for my second year," said Watts. "We had a great year last year, but we have some unfinished business. I can't wait to experience a packed INTRUST Bank Arena."

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward played a five-year career in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw, Vancouver and Prince Albert. In 2019-20, he registered 61 points (29g-32a) in 61 games for Prince Albert. Overall, he collected 161 points (68g-93a) in 315 games during his junior career.

In 2018-19, he helped lead the Vancouver Giants to the WHL Championship Series, registering 38 points (12g-26a) in 57 regular-season games and adding 10 points (7g-3a) in 22 playoff games.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.