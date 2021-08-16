ECHL Introduces Inclusive Spirit Award

LAS VEGAS - The ECHL announced on Monday the introduction of the Inclusive Spirit Award, which will recognize an ECHL Member Team that demonstrates outstanding initiative in making hockey more inclusive and diverse throughout their market and growing the game. ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin made the announcement during his opening remarks at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings.

"While our teams are already doing outstanding work in their communities by reaching out and welcoming all people to our great game, this Award shows our commitment to this effort," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "We look forward to now recognizing the great works our teams are doing and highlighting that hockey is for everyone."

This annual award will highlight a Member Team that demonstrates a cumulative, organization-wide effort over the course of the entire season to reach out and include diverse groups in hockey. The winner of the award will be announced each year during the League's Annual Award Ceremony in conjunction with the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings.

