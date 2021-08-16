Fuel Win Multiple Awards at 2020-21 League Meetings

August 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The ECHL announced Monday that the Indy Fuel's Andrew Smith has been selected as the 2020-21 ECHL Broadcaster of the Year and that Ben Pulley has won the 2020-21 ECHL Sales Professional of the Year.

Smith joined the Fuel franchise during the inaugural season as the team's public address announcer. After serving as the team's PA announcer for four seasons, Smith made the transition to the broadcast booth, becoming the team's broadcaster prior to the 2018-19 season. Alongside his partner Nick Olczyk for the past two seasons, Smith has called over 100 ECHL games with the Fuel as well as serves as a teacher and Sports Information Director for New Palestine High School.

The other finalists for the Broadcaster of the Year were DJ Abisalih (Wheeling), Shane Albahrani (Fort Wayne), Mark Binetti (Rapid City) and Jared Shafran (South Carolina).

Entering his eighth season with the Fuel, Ben Pulley joined the team prior to the 2014-15 season and currently serves as the team's Senior Ticket Account Executive. Before joining the Fuel, Ben worked for the USHL's Indiana Ice in hockey operations. A graduate of Purdue University, Ben has been involved in many levels of hockey including juniors, travel and coaching.

The other finalists for the Broadcaster of the Year were Trent Blair (Jacksonville), Aaron Foss (Rapid City), Calvin Isaac (Florida) and Kevin Schildt (South Carolina).

