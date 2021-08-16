Gladiators Partner with Ortho Sport & Spine

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians announced a new partnership on Monday. The agreement will make Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians the new official team doctors for the Gladiators and will give the medical practice the naming rights to the ice at Gas South Arena. Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians serves professional athletes in the National Football League, Major League Baseball, and the National Basketball Association.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians," said James. "The Gladiators are dedicated to the care of our players, and we know our athletes will be in expert hands."

Gladiators home games will now be played on the "Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Ice at Gas South Arena".

Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians is a leading orthopedic and sports medicine practice, serving patients throughout the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and the southeastern United States. As the new expert medical providers, Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians will offer the Atlanta Gladiators cutting-edge treatment for sports-related injuries and conditions, as well as minimally invasive options for any complex neck and spine problems.

"The health and wellness of our Atlanta Gladiator players is of the utmost importance, we will support them with the highest quality of care with our extensive experience in sports medicine," says Dr. Phillip Langer - Medical Director of Orthopedic Sports Medicine at Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians.

Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians is proud to be a leader in sports medicine and sports related injuries of athletes of all ages and skill level. Their double and triple board certified team of physicians takes care of professional, collegiate and high school athletes as well as recreational players with shoulder, elbow, hip, knee and/or ankle injuries. In addition, they are at the cutting-edge of non-surgical measures, such as biologics to get players to their pre-injury level of function as quickly as possible. Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians has long been a leader in using innovative techniques to deliver the most advanced care to patients to improve their experience and outcomes.

