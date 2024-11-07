Fullerton Returns to Action as Eagles Set for Semi-Final Rematch with Drakkar

November 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







It will be a special night for Cape Breton Eagles forward Angelo Fullerton tonight- his return to the Eagles lineup coincides with a much anticipated semi-final rematch from last spring as the Eagles take on the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

For Fullerton, it's been a long road back to action after suffering a lower body injury in an off-season car accident. The third year forward notched ten points in 46 games last season while excelling on the penalty kill. The Eagles will welcome the presence of an extra forward, with Romain Litalien away at the World Under 17s and Joey Henneberry serving the first of a two game suspension.

Tonight the Eagles will face a Drakkar team that has 12 players who appeared in the league semi-final against the Eagles. The Drakkar, who were regular season champions in 2023-24, defeated the Eagles in five games en route to a loss in the final to Drummondville.

While some of Baie-Comeau's stars have moved on, the Drakkar are bringing back familiar stars including Justin Poirier (Carolina), the league's only 50 goal scorer last season who is tied for the league lead in goals heading into tonight's game. Other NHL drafted players are forwards Raoul Boilard (NY Rangers) & Matyas Melovsky (New Jersey) along with defenseman Alexis Bernier (Seattle).

Another player who will likely join that list is goaltender Lucas Beckman, as he was recently given a "C" ranking by NHL Central Scouting, indicative of potential to be chosen in rounds four & five. Beckman has provided strong goaltending for Baie-Comeau this year, with his 912 save percentage being a single point ahead of Cape Breton's Jakub Milota. (Three Drakkar players received "W" ratings indicating sixth/seventh round potential: forward Jabez Seymour and defensemen Drew Allison & Alexis Mathieu.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BAIE-COMEAU CAPE BRETON

3rd Eastern Conference 11-5-1-0 (Away: 4-3-1-0) RECORD 8th Eastern Conference 8-7-0-1 (Home: 3-4-0-1)

4-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

61GF/44GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 48GF/52GA

2-0-0-0 2023-24 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 0-2-0-0

Saturday, Gatineau 3 @ Baie-Comeau 4 (OT) LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Cape Breton 3 @ Charlottetown 1

Justin Poirier (28 points in 15 games) LEADING SCORER Joey Henneberry (17 points in 14 games)

6th, 26.7% (Away: 10th, 20.7%) POWER PLAY 12th, 18.9% (Home: 14th, 13.3%)

3rd, 84.6% (Away: 7th, 80.8%) PENALTY KILL 7th, 80.4% (Home: 10th, 79.2%)

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Angelo Fullerton, Brayden Schmitt

