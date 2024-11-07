Charlottetown Islanders Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

November 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







In partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, the Charlottetown Islanders are gearing up for a powerful night of hope and support at their upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 16th. We play the red-hot Moncton Wildcats at the Eastlink Centre at 7PM.

This year's game will be an emotional one, as the Islanders rally behind their own Matthew Butler and his family. Matt's mother, Anne, is courageously battling cancer, and the Islanders are showing their unwavering support both on and off the ice.

For this special occasion, the Islanders will don limited-edition jerseys, each uniquely designed to honor the fight against cancer. These jerseys will be worn during the game and then auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society. This will directly aid individuals and families affected by cancer. Fans have the opportunity to bring home a piece of Islanders' history while supporting an incredible cause.

Matthew Butler continues to be an inspiring figure on the team, demonstrating resilience and determination amid his family's difficult journey. Despite the challenges, Matt shows up every day with focus and commitment, giving his all in every practice and game. His parents, who will be attending on game night, watch every game from home in Newfoundland, drawing strength from their son's courage on the ice.

This Hockey Fights Cancer Night is dedicated to Matt and the entire Butler family, a tribute to their strength and a reminder of the Islanders' family spirit.

To make an even greater impact, each player on the team has set a personal fundraising goal, aiming to raise at least $250.

Fans and supporters can contribute to the cause by donating directly to the players' fundraising efforts. Together, the Islanders are striving to make a meaningful difference, joining forces with the hockey community to fight back against cancer.

To show your support, visit the fundraising page at Canadian Cancer Society's website and help the Islanders reach their goal. Every donation is a step forward in the fight against cancer!

See you on November 16th for Hockey Fights Cancer Night!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.