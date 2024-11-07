Drakkar Clip Eagles in Playoff Rematch

November 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A power play marker by Louis-Charles Plourde in the opening two minutes of the third period broke a tie as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar topped the Cape Breton Eagles 3-1 at Centre 200. Jules Boilard opened the scoring for Baie-Comeau while Justin Poirier hit the empty net to clinch the win.

- Dylan Andrews scored the Eagles goal, with the assist going to Émile Ricard.

- The goaltenders shone at both ends, with Lucas Beckman stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win while Jakub Milota stopped 27 of 29 shots in the Eagles goal.

- Angelo Fullerton made his return to the Eagles lineup, his first game of the season after being injured in an off-season car accident. He recorded one shot and two hits.

- The Eagles were without forward Joey Henneberry who was serving the first game of a two game suspension.

It was a fast-paced period, both teams generating chances with the Eagles earning a territorial edge in the middle part of the period. However, it was Baie-Comeau who would strike first when Boilard's shot beat Milota with less than three minutes to play in the period.

Baie-Comeau's lead held for most of the second period but the Eagles would equalize before the 15 minute mark.Ricard intercepted a pass from Beckman behind the net, and pushed the puck in front to Andrews for the tying goal.

The Drakkar pulled ahead at 1:44 of the third frame. Justin Poirier pushed the puck back to the point for Matyas Melovsky, and his point shot was redirected by Plourde on the man advantage to give Baie-Comeau the lead.

Both teams had more shots than they did in either of the first two periods- Baie-Comeau outshooting the Eagles 13-12- but the Eagles couldn't find the tying goal. Milota was lifted in the final three minutes but was only on the bench for eight seconds before Poirier hit the open cage. Milota was pulled again for the final 90 seconds and the Eagles kept the puck in the Drakkar zone but were unable to score.

The Eagles are next in action when they welcome back former long time Eagles goaltender Nicolas Ruccia and the Charlottetown Islanders on Saturday night!

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/EapCR They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jakub Milota (Cape Breton) 27 saves on 29 shots

2. Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau) 27 saves of 28 shots

3. Angelo Fullerton (Cape Breton) 1 shot, 2 hits

Scratches For Cape Breton: Brayden Schmitt (injury), Romain Litalien (World Under 17s), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin:

Scratches For Baie-Comeau: Pier-Olivier Denis, Jérémy Leroux, Anthony Morin, Maxime Lapointe

Final Shots On Goal: 30-28 in favour of Baie-Comeau

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Baie-Comeau Power Play: 1/3

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.