Sea Dogs Announce Return of Pink in the Rink

November 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs are excited to announce Pink in the Rink Weekend, dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer and honoring those who have battled breast cancer.

"This is a really exciting partnership for us," said Sea Dogs Director of Sales & Partnerships Andy Childs. "Not only do we get to support an incredible cause, we also get to work with the amazing Breasts Ahoy team continuing an annual partnership that has been ongoing for many years now."

Pink in the Rink Weekend is set for Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 against the Charlottetown Islanders. Sea Dogs players will once again be wearing special, limited-edition pink jerseys during the game which will be available for purchase through in-arena raffles and online auction.

Fans can purchase discounted tickets for Pink in the Rink Weekend using the promo code "PINK" and $5 from every purchase will be donated directly to Breasts Ahoy. Promo code can be used online at tickets.tdstation.com or at the TD Station Box Office.

Breasts Ahoy is a team of dragon boat paddlers from Saint John and surrounding area who have survived breast cancer and wish to celebrate life by paddling together to promote fitness, health and having fun. They paddle from spring to fall and meet throughout the winter to participate in membership activities, fundraise, and plan the next paddling season.

