NCAA Rule Change: Yhe QMJHL Reacts

Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) reacted to today's new NCAA Division 1 rule, which will allow major junior players to retain their NCAA eligibility.

Following a vote this afternoon, NCAA Division 1 will allow QMJHL (CHL) players to maintain their eligibility and play in the American college system as soon as the 2025-2026 season.

Previously, the NCAA closed its doors to any player who had played even in a single preseason game with a QMJHL (CHL) team.

"We don't have all the details of the new rule at this time, but based on what we do know, we view this historic change in a positive light, said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. First and foremost, I believe this is beneficial to younger players. The players and their families won't have to rush to make an important decision at such a young age (15). All the best players from 16 to 20 years old will have the opportunity to play in the QMJHL (CHL), the best development league in the world.

"For the QMJHL and our 18 teams, the player is always at the heart of our priorities, added Cecchini. I hear often from our alumni that their years in the QMJHL were the best of their lives. We are delighted that after completing their careers in the QMJHL, players will have additional options to pursue their athletic and academic goals. We are also very much looking forward to welcoming a whole new wave of talented players, who, under the old rules, avoided our league to preserve their NCAA eligibility."

The QMJHL is proud to point out that once players' commitments are completed, they will have access to important scholarships program. For the 2023-2024 season alone, over $2 million in scholarships were awarded to our alumni via the League and its teams.

"The QMJHL will continue to do everything in its power to contribute to the development, guidance and success of our players, both on the ice and at school," concluded the Commissioner.

