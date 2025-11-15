FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns

Published on November 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gift Monday opened the scoring, Croix Bethune doubled the lead, and a locked-in Spirit defense handled the rest. Washington Spirit secured a 2-0 victory and a shutout performance over the Portland Thorns to book their place in the championship match.







