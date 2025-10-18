FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Behind a first-half goal from Kerry Abello and a clutch second half from Marta, the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit go back and forth in this 3-2 Orlando win.







