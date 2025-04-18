FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Chicago Stars FC
April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Ally Sentnor buries a penalty in the 99th minute to give Utah Royals FC their first win of the 2025 season!
