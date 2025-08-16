FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Angel City FC
Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Despite momentum swings for both sides, neither Utah nor Angel City were able to find the back of the net as the pair settled for a point apiece in this scoreless draw. The hosts came closest after consistent applied in the first half, but Angel City goalkeeper Hannah Seabert was equal to every effort. On the other side, Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson hit the post with a headed chance in the first half, but that was also the closest the visitors came to finding a goal. In the end, the two sides settled for a draw.
