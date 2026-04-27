FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals FC
Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Utah Royals get their first-ever win in Seattle thanks to goals from Paige Cronin, Narumi Miura, and Cloé Lacasse.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 27, 2026
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